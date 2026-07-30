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Celebrity News July 30, 2026

‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Secretly Marries Veronica Leahov (Report)

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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star Jacob Batalon is married!

Batalon secretly tied the knot with Veronica Leahov, E! News confirms.

Just a day ago, Jacob called Veronica “my wife.”

During a “Heart” interview with his “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, Jacob shared, “My wife calls me Big Dog.”

After some laughs, Jacob clarified, “She doesn’t. I wish she did.”

Veronica has now changed her to Veronica Leahov Batalon on her website.

Over a year ago, Jacob announced their engagement on Instagram.

He wrote on Instagram, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together❤️‍🔥♾️🔐👸🏼👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏽🤞🏽🌎.”

Jacob included photos of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Veronica.

Batalon proposed in NYC.

She shared her own Instagram, writing, “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!💍♾️❤️‍🔥”

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