Celebrity News July 30, 2026
‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Secretly Marries Veronica Leahov (Report)
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star Jacob Batalon is married!
Batalon secretly tied the knot with Veronica Leahov, E! News confirms.
Just a day ago, Jacob called Veronica “my wife.”
During a “Heart” interview with his “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, Jacob shared, “My wife calls me Big Dog.”
After some laughs, Jacob clarified, “She doesn’t. I wish she did.”
Veronica has now changed her to Veronica Leahov Batalon on her website.
Over a year ago, Jacob announced their engagement on Instagram.
He wrote on Instagram, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together❤️🔥♾️🔐👸🏼👩🏼❤️👨🏽🤞🏽🌎.”
Jacob included photos of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Veronica.
Batalon proposed in NYC.
She shared her own Instagram, writing, “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!💍♾️❤️🔥”