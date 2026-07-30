Jonathan Taylor Thomas has kept a low-profile over the years, but he met up with two of his co-stars from “Home Improvement.”

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Patricia Richardson, who played Jonathan’s mom Jill on the show, shared a pic of herself with Jonathan and Taran Noah Smith.

In the snap, Patricia is in the middle of her two TV sons.

She wrote on Instagram, “My other boys❤️.”

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Patricia’s other son, was noticeably missing from the photo.

Bryan is currently serving time behind bars for a 2024 felony DUI charge.

Jonathan stepped away from Hollywood 20 years ago, though he did make four appearances on “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.”

In 2013, he explained his decision, telling People magazine, “I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel, and have a bit of a break.”