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George and Amal Clooney have been forced to flee from their Brignoles home in the South of France amid a wildfire.

In a letter addressed to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond, the pair expressed concern over their home while pledging to help the community to rebuild.

They said, “We do not know whether our beautiful home will survive this terrible ordeal.”

The Clooneys have owned their home since 2021.

“As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasize two things: We hope that you and the residents are safe,” they added. “Amal and I are determined to ensure that, whatever happens to our village, we remain fully part of this community and contribute to its rebuilding. We love Brignoles and the friends we have there.”

The fire has destroyed 320 acres near Brignoles, leading to the evacuation of approximately 600 residents.

Fortunately, the wildfire is now contained with the help of firefighters and air crews.

Months ago, George opened up briefly about living in France with Amal and their kids.