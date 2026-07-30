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Cardi B, 33, is being transparent!

Amid rumors that she dissolved her butt injections, she is coming clean.

In a livestream on Instagram, Cardi B revealed, “A lot of y’all keep telling me to go get my ass reduced. I don’t need to go get my ass reduced, news flash, I did get my ass reduced.”

According to the rapper, “[I] can’t just go and lipo[suction] my butt because my skin is, like, kinda loose… That’s why my ass shakes so much.”

“So, if I just go and get a lipo reduction, that is the easy way, my ass could drop,” Cardi explained. “So, I would have to cut myself. And I’m not cutting myself. I’m not sitting down for four months. I’m outside, like I said. I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin.”

Being “very, very honest,” Cardi shared, “First of all, I got two lipos and one ass reduction.”

Cardi noted that she had to undergo the reduction because of her frame.

She said, "First thing first, I am a small girl. I’m a very small, petite girl. My mom is petite. My sister’s petite. My aunts are small.”

Cardi noted that her diet of grilled chicken, salmon, and fiber drinks are keeping her “super snatched.”

Cardi also had a pointed message for the haters, saying, “That’s what I do. I’m being as honest as possible. [Anytime] someone’s talking about oh, I look good, y’all say I’m doing surgery.”

“So shut the f*** up; it just gives straight hater,” Cardi emphasized. “Hating-ass b*tches. Enjoy your life. Enjoy yourself, enjoy your everything.”