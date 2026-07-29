Sam Smith Confirms Engagement to Designer Christian Cowan

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Sam Smith and Christian Cowan are headed down the aisle!

Smith just confirmed to The New York Times that the couple is engaged.

The news comes after Page Six reported in May that the two were overheard talking about their engagement at the Mark Hotel before stepping out for the star-studded Met Gala.

Now, the singer reveals their upcoming album “Hazel Eyes” was named for Christian’s eye color, and dished on the connection between Cowan and the album's first track, “Everlasting Love.”

Sam explained they started writing the song the night before their first date with Christian and finished it after they were a couple.

The Times adds Smith revealed at a San Francisco show that this album, dropping August 21, was his first time writing about “requited love."

Back in May, Sam and Christian walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala. The singer even wore a look created by their beau.

Sam provided information on their look by quoting Christian on Instagram. Christian wrote, “I have always loved Erté. I love the way he brought costume art to the world through his visionary illustrations. The infamous 1920’s opulence and craft. 255,000 individual crystals and beads. 2,000 hours of artisanal hand sewing. This look is a love letter to the king of fashion illustration, and to my love, Sam.”

It was their third year in a row attending the event.