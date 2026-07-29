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Glen Hansard, an Irish musician and actor who starred in “Once,” has died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin. He was 56.

The Irish Times reports Hansard was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the Strawberry Beds in the Lucan suburb.

A Garda police statement obtained by the paper said that a motorcyclist “was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The statement continued, “The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.”

Authorities are asking for any witnesses to come forward and for security cam footage from the area.

Hansard’s agents at ATC management wrote on Instagram, “With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning.”

The message continued, “We are still dealing with the shock of it all, so we kindly ask that the privacy of Glen’s family, colleagues and friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Hansard started out as a musician busking in Dublin. He founded his band the Frames in 1990 and shot to fame in the comedy-drama “The Commitments” in 1991.

Years later, he teamed up with Czech singer and pianist Markéta Irglová to create the folk rock duo the Swell Season. They released their self-titled debut album in 2006.

Glen and Markéta found international stardom after co-starring in the 2007 film “Once,” and winning the Oscar for the film’s original song “Falling Slowly.”

A stage production of “Once” debuted on Broadway in 2012 and went on to win eight Tony Awards.

Hansard continued to act and release solo work over the years. His 2015 album “Didn’t He Ramble” received a Best Folk Album Grammy nomination.

Glen and Markéta just reunited in 2025 for their first the Swell Season album in more than 10 years, “Forward.”