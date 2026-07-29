Jason Sudeikis Jokes About His Kids’ Reaction to ‘Ted Lasso’ Returning (Exclusive)

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Jason Sudeikis chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of “Ted Lasso” Season 4.

He opened up about bringing the show back for another season.

He said, "It was always three seasons, but then after, you know, several months away from it and, you know, many, many conversations amongst make-believe people inside my very real head, yeah, we had to do something with all this, all the clamor going on up there. And to type it out and people to say those words and cast those people to say those words, that seemed the most logical reason.”

As for the new cast members on the show, Jason said, “It’s fantastic. It reminds me so much of what it feels like having played team sports growing up. But then even my time at ‘Saturday Night Live,’ you know, that is a thing that has been around for, you know, 50, you know, now 50-plus years, and it’s always, it's been there for many of our lives you know, the majority the entirety of mine and it comes and goes…

“It’s like cheering for the Celtics or Manchester United and, like, you have legends, you have people that come back, but sometimes you only get people for a couple years, sometimes you get them for 20 years… But it’s always fun to in infuse, you know, a format, a structure, a situation with some new blood.”

He smiled, adding, “Like, I mean, that’s right. That’s why couples role play, right? I would assume. Yeah. I don’t know. [laughter] Should we put a poll up?”

Jason’s kids Otis and Daisy, whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde, were excited for him to return to the show.

He joked “I think they were happy to get me out of the house, you know. I think they were they were enthusiastic."

He elaborated, "Yeah, we have an amazing opportunity and very resilient children. Between their mom and I, you know, we get to pick, we get to do this neat job and we get to go to these interesting places and they’re, you know, trucking right along with us. So, it’s good. They get to go to school over in London for half the year, learn the language… Especially the slang.”

Jason shared that one of his favorite British phrases is, “That’s a good shout.”

He said, “That’s when someone has a good idea. That’s a good shout. Like that, I really enjoy and that’s something that we, I like to think, the show embodies both behind the camera and in front of the camera. It’s like, we love a good shout."

Jason added, "I mean, squeaky bum time is a great football term." Eliciting a laugh from Terri, he explained, “It was used when it’s like the last few minutes of a match, you know, and it could be like when things are tight."

Jason also shared what he loves hearing from fans about how they connect to the show.

He said, “I genuinely love when people share with myself or any of us… It’s the one show that like couples watch. ‘It’s one show me and my husband watch together. It’s the one show we watch together as a family.’”