Jared Leto Denies Accusations of Criminal Sexual Conduct by 4 Women

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Jared Leto, 54, is facing allegations of criminal sexual conduct, the BBC reports.

Four women have come forward for the BBC’s new documentary “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret,” to share their alleged encounters with Leto when they were teens.

Leto strongly denied any wrongdoing, telling Deadline in a statement, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

The BBC reports one woman stated that she had sex with Leto when she was underage. The alleged encounter happened at his California home when she was 17 and he was 34. The age of consent in California is 18.

She told the BBC, “It wasn’t a huge concern for him. He told me, ‘I would like you to call me Daddy.’ And it was either pretend to be a little girl or ‘my little girl.’”

Looking back, she said, “It was only as time went on that I [realized] more and more how scary that really was.”

A second alleged victim claimed Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17.

A third woman said the Oscar winner threatened her with sexual assault when she was left alone with him in a hotel room at 19.

The fourth woman claimed Leto groomed her and made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16.

According to the BBC, the fourth alleged victim was asked to sign an NDA but refused.

Four more women spoke with the BBC, claiming they received sexual phone calls from Leto when they were younger.

Ten women total spoke to the BBC for the documentary, which airs July 29. All of the alleged encounters took place between 2002-2016.

Jared was previously accused of sexual misconduct by nine alleged victims in an Air Mail story in June 2025.

At the time, Leto “expressly” denied all of the allegations in a statement to the outlet. None of those stories alleged physical contact with anyone younger than 18.