Hannah Waddingham Gushes Over Her BF: ‘Been Waiting for Right Person’ (Exclusive)

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of “Ted Lasso” Season 4.

Hannah was joined at the premiere, which took place on the eve of her 52nd birthday, by her partner, 12-year-old daughter, and her brother.

When Terri complimented Hannah’s spine surgeon boyfriend Nick Beresford-Cleary, she beamed, “I mean, he’s not so shabby… I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting for the right person… You don't have to rush. Eventually, they’ll be along.”

Hannah and Juno also dished on coming back for Season 4 after the show had ended with the third season.

Juno said of returning, “I wasn't sure. I didn't think it was a no-no. I didn’t think it was a yes-yes. I thought that, you know, it was to come together, it would be because the time was right and because the people in the writers' room were ready to tell the story again. The one thing I did think is that it would be three years later, because we’re three years now. So, if it happened two years later, I think they wouldn't have allowed the time to be real because Jason always said to me, ‘You don’t kill these characters. You just look away and they do their thing, and then when you come back, you go back to them in that moment.'"

She continued, "And I think that’s a really cool thing because you get to talk about moments that they may have experienced in the past three years, but you don’t have to just focus on that. You’re focusing on the now and the future of AFC Richmond.”

Hannah chimed in, “I thought it was a great, great big yes-yes. I mean, I just thought it was a no-brainer. Like Juno said, I didn’t think it was gonna be anytime soon, but I also didn't think any of us emotionally were really ever gonna go anywhere fully. There would always be a patch that was forever Richmond in us all. So, the genius of the women’s team, which feels so right rippling through Jason’s bloodstream, very much so supporting always supporting women’s sports."

She added, "And so lovely that Juno’s character is the one that instigates that.”

Juno shared, “Keeley's got a good journey. She learns a lot… She gives a lot. She gets it wrong a few times.”

Hannah chimed in, “She gets called out and bopped on the nose by Rebecca a lot.”

Gushing on their friendship on screen and off, Juno shared, “It’s part of my DNA now.”

Hannah added, “Yeah, I mean, I think there’d be a — I think Jason would have a little gentle fight on his hands if this had been diminished in any way. I think that would have weirded us out. That would have felt weird. The fact that, you know, Keeley is so much part of Rebecca and, you know, they are each other’s counsel completely in so many different ways.”

Juno pointed out, “Keeley would not be where she is without Rebecca, either.”

Hannah agreed, adding, “Yes, that’s very true, but the same for Rebecca in terms of, you know, her guidance emotionally.”