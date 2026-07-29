Gavin Casalegno & ‘Devil’s Mouth’ Cast on Who They'd Use as Shark Bait! (Exclusive)

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Gavin Casalegno, Tomi Rose and Nico Hiraga are dishing on their new shark survival thriller “The Devil’s Mouth.”

“Extra” spoke with the group, who revealed who they would use as shark bait.

The three agreed on Harrison, with Tomi saying, “It would take the most time to eat Harrison.”

Gavin chimed in, “There’s more to chew on and Harrison would fight back, put up a good fight.”

Tomi added, “It would give us the most time.”

They also talked about craving daylight, losing track of time while filming in the giant tanks built.

Tomi admitted she was missing Vitamin D, saying, “I love to be in the sun… We would all start to, like, crave the sunlight because we didn’t see it a lot except for those first two weeks."

Gavin added, “You lose track of what time of day it is. You’re, like, in this dark cave all day on set and then you go for your lunch break and it’s, like, noon and you’re like, ‘I can’t see.’”

The three underwent training for the movie to hold their breath for a long time.

Gavin called Nico the “sensei” of holding his breath.

Nico explained his process, saying, “You breathe in through your stomach, not your chest… It’s like you’re breathing in and, like, your stomach’s, like, bloating out and then breathing out… and it’s a process of that… and then doing, like, quick holding breaths.”

They also shared if making the movie has changed their beach-going experience.

Tomi commented, “It changed how I go into pools, like, I don’t think it changed my relationship with the ocean.”