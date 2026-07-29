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A week after it was reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in a prison fight, his release has been moved up.

According to the Bureau of Prison website, Diddy’s release is now listed as January 24, 2028.

Many wondered if Diddy’s release date of February 23, 2028, would change after his alleged scuffle with an inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and it did... in his favor.

TMZ recently reported that Diddy landed in solitary confinement after the alleged altercation.

According to the site, a fight ensued after the inmate dissed Combs.

A source told the outlet that Combs “held his own” in the alleged scuffle, which reportedly began with a push before punches were thrown.

The fight ended after prison staff got involved.

It’s unclear if Diddy faced any consequences for his involvement in the alleged fight.

A FCI Fort Dix spokesperson didn’t confirm or deny the incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.