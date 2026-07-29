‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Co-Stars Darin Brooks & Kelly Kruger Settle Divorce

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Soap stars Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger have agreed to a divorce settlement.

TMZ reports that the two have waived their right to spousal support as part of the agreement, which they signed on July 23.

According to the site, Darin will leave with all the cars registered in his name, bank accounts in his name, and residuals from his soap opera credits, as well as his own clothing and jewelry.

Kelly will also keep her residuals and earnings in her name, as well as jewelry and any assets she inherited.

Darin and Kelly will have joint custody of their kids and won’t be paying child support to each other.

In March, it was reported that they called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage.

In a statement to TV Insider, Darin and Kelly confirmed their split, saying, “We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends.”

The two met on the set of “Blue Mountain State” in 2010.

In 2019, Kelly kept it real about marriage, telling Soap Opera Digest, “The first year of marriage is no joke. It really is the hardest…. I was always so anti-marriage for so long. And then I married him, and I was like, ‘Marriage is amazing.’ But it’s hard, it’s work.”