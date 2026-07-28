Movies July 28, 2026
Tom Holland on What ‘Spider-Man’ Has Taught Him About Love & Friendship (Exclusive)
Tom Holland chatted with “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”
He reflected on what the franchise has taught him about the importance of love, friendship, and community.
Tom explained, “There’s nothing more important in life than friendship, love, community, solidarity, shared experience getting the chance to get out the house and experience life with people that you love, people that can teach you things. I love every single one of my friends. The greatest joy of this job is the people that I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had. And I think that if you have someone to lean on, then you have everything you need.”
Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscar Performance Steals the ShowView Story
Holland also weighed in on whether his “Umbrella” dance from “Lip Sync Battle” is better than new Marvel colleague Ryan Gosling’s Ken dance from “Barbie”!
Tom said, “His Ken dance is pretty legendary. It’s pretty great.”
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is in theaters July 31.