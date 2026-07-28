‘Spider-Man’: Sadie Sink Reacts to Ryan Reynold’s ‘Jean Grey’ Deadpool (Exclusive)

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Sadie Sink spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

She said of her mysterious character in the film, “It'll be a huge relief to finally talk about what I do in this movie.”

When asked if her character has mind control powers and if she took any inspiration from “Stranger Things,” Sadie smiled and said, “That is a good question. One that I don’t think I can answer.”

She’s rumored to be playing Jean Grey, so we had to ask about Ryan Reynolds showing up to Comic-Con in a gray denim Deadpool suit he dubbed “Jean Grey.”

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Sink insisted, “I actually didn't see that. No, no, I did not,” adding, “That’s amazing.”

She also gushed over her “Spider-Man” co-star, saying, “Tom is such an incredible leader, and he made me feel very welcome on this set.”

Sadie said of director Destin Daniel Cretton, “Destin, our director, I had worked with when I was younger, so I had that familiarity as well… he’s such a talented director, such a genuine, good person and presence to have as your leader on set.”

The actress also shared her Marvel Mount Rushmore, naming, Black Widow, the Hulk, Iron Man and Spider-Man.