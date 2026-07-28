‘Most Extreme Humans’: Summer Details Macromastia Struggles with Breasts That Weigh 50 Lbs.

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from a new episode of “Extreme Humans.”

In the clip, we meet Summer Robert, a young woman from Scotland who is living with macromastia, a rare condition that causes excessive and continuous breast growth.

She explains, “I have grown 11 sizes in a year, which is crazy. And that’s why I have so many bras that just don't fit me anymore.”

Summer shares, “There’s currently no cure for macromastia. It’s just something you just have to deal with and try and make a little bit better for yourself and your situation.”

She’s just 4'11" and her breasts now weigh 50 lbs., about a third of her body weight.

Summer says of the weight of her breasts, “It’s really taken a toll on my back and my shoulders… I'm in pain right now just doing this.”