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Singer Madison Beer and NFL quarterback Justin Herbert are getting married!

After a year of dating, Herbert popped the question to Beer.

On Tuesday, the pair announced their engagement.

Alongside a series of proposal and kissing pics, Beer wrote on Instagram, “Meet my fiancé.”

Madison’s mom Tracie commented on the post, writing, “My heart is glowing. My soul is fulfilled. My eyes won’t stop watering with tears of joy.”

She added, “@justinherbert I love & adore you. @madisonbeer dreams do come true… congratulations to the most incredible, compatible, meant-to-be couple I’ve ever seen.”

The couple sparked dating rumors last summer.

At the time, Justin was seen on the set of one of Madison’s shoots, which took place at a home in the Hancock Park neighborhood.

Photos show the singer introducing the athlete to those on set. Beer and Herbert later left in his car. Photos show the singer introducing the athlete to those on set. Beer and Herbert later left in his car.

Beer shot to fame more than 10 years ago when Justin Bieber shared a video of her performing a cover of an Etta James song. Herbert was drafted to the Chargers in 2020.