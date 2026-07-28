Kris Jenner’s Mother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon’s Cause of Death Revealed

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A death certificate is shedding light on the cause of death for Kris Jenner’s mom Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, who died this month at 91.

The document, obtained by Us Weekly, confirms MJ died of acute cardiopulmonary arrest.

Contribution factors listed in the death certificate were acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer, which she was battling for months before she died at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Based on the death certificate, no autopsy was performed and MJ was cremated.

MJ died 10 days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Following her death, MJ’s granddaughter Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “My sweet MJ 🦋. Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind. You lived so fully, so gracefully and so beautifully.”

Kim Kardashian posted her final texts with MJ in the “Entire Family Group Chat.”