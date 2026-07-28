Kendra Wilkinson Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure After Starting GLP-1

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Kendra Wilkinson just gave fans an update on her weight-loss journey after starting a GLP-1.

The reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a milestone moment in jeans and a black tank top.

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She wrote, “Omg I’ve lost so much weight LOL. Fitting back in my old jeans.”

Showing off her waistline, the mother of two wrote, “And these are my old jeans…”

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A fan asked how Kendra dropped the weight, and she shared, “GLP-1. A new ad I’m doing coming out Tuesday.”

Another asked how many pounds she had lost, and Wilkinson answered, “I haven't stepped on a scale. I go by the fit of my clothes and old clothes. Was on my way to size 10. Now I’m less than a size 6.”

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Kendra started using a GLP-1 in March. At the time, she told Us Weekly, “There’s nothing worse than being in a gym every single day, working out and not seeing any progress. I hit 40. I’m happy. I’m at peace, but I noticed that my jeans are a little tighter lately, so I don’t want to go out and shop anymore. Mama is on a budget, so I have to fit back in my jeans. So, I actually signed up for a shot company that will be delivering my shot next week. So, I’ll start my journey next week.”