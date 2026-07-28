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Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, her friend Karlie Kloss is commenting on the wedding.

Kloss was asked if the wedding was a “special night" during an appearance on “Today” on Tuesday morning.

Karlie responded, saying, “Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives. But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Earlier this month, Kloss evaded a question about Swift and Kelce’s wedding when a photographer approached her in Paris in a video posted by Deuxmoi.

When the photographer asked the model, “How was Taylor’s wedding,” Karlie smiled, asking, “How’s Paris treating you?”

Karlie attended Taylor and Travis’ Madison Square Garden wedding with her husband Josh Kushner.

Kloss was a golden girl in a long metallic strapless dress and heels, while Kushner was just as sharply dressed in a dark suit and bow tie.

Karlie’s attendance at the wedding was in question after her rumored rift with Taylor.

Kloss had already put the gossip to rest on more than one occasion.

She told The New York Times in 2018 that they were still in touch and, “Don't believe everything you read.”