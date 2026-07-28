Juno Temple & Hannah Waddingham on ‘Beautiful’ Reason for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

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“Extra” chatted with Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift about “Ted Lasso’s” return for Season 4.

Juno spoke about how special it was that impetus for the new season, which centers around a women’s team, came from her character Keeley Jones.

Referring back to her final scene of Season 3, Juno said, "The fact that it was this beat between Rebecca and Keeley and Juno and Hannah of a little twinkle of an idea from Keeley Jones, when Rebecca has believed in her and given her this ounce of belief in herself. And then she has the bravery to bring this idea to Rebecca, and Rebecca matches it with the same squeal. So I think just rounding that up as an ending for us with that, it felt very really beautiful.”

Temple continued, “So, then, getting to bring it back and that be the reason why the team is being explored from this angle, I mean — come on! It's an honor.”

Waddingham added, "It's great that it's come from Keekley. The whole Season 4 has come from a germ of thought from Keeley. It's gorgeous."

Hannah teased what’s in store for Rebecca’s love life with her boyfriend, saying that when the show returns they are "three years in and they are settled.”

Waddingham continued, “She has something that has always eluded her. She has, you know, the love and the thought of a child and it's come to her in a different way than she thought it might.”

Juno shared her hopes for Keeley and Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent, saying, “I hope they both find happiness. That's what I want. I want them to both feel good in in their home life, in their work life, in their love life, in their lives with their friends… I hope they both find a way to be happy.”

Jeremy teased what’s in store for his character Leslie Higgins, saying, “Higgins is getting real with it… and dealing with this terrible tome that he’s built, the Higgins Report, which is a complete burden to him." He laughed, adding, “We did have a scene actually where I beat the hell out of that which I think was cut, but I really enjoyed doing that.”