50 Cent Declares New Show ‘Fightland’ Is Even Better Than ‘Power’ (Exclusive)

“Fightland” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and star Howard Charles are dishing on the new boxing series.

“Extra” spoke with 50, who boldly declared that the show is better than his hit series “Power.”

50 explained, “The intensity of it for the first episode of it… It blew me away. That’s why I started saying that it’s better than ‘Power.’”

“Power” was on the air for six years, so 50 said he has “very high” expectations for “Fightland.”

On the show, Charles plays boxing champion Duke Kilroy, who is seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up and lead to him spending eight years in prison.

Charles reflected on the idea that “to live is to fight," sharing, "We're all fighting all the time. Sometimes you're fighting for this, that and the other. Sometimes you're fighting for love. You know, here are a lot going on, but you've gotta fight the good fight, and I think that's what we've achieved with the show."

The series shows that things aren’t always black-and-white in terms of good guys and bad guys.

50 commented, “I think people really love the flawed characters. When they see that they’re changing, the decision making, their thought process and they’re doing different things, it becomes real to them, like they feel like it’s a real person.”

"It's reflective of us, too, right?" Charles added. "Nobody's perfect."

50 also reflected on continuing to raise the bar in his career. He admitted, “My interest in film and television came after my passion for music and I didn’t think that the success would mirror the success I had in music, but at this point, it’s bigger. I’m at 40 television shows across 15 different networks."