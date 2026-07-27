Watch Craig Gillespie Direct Milly Alcock in ‘Supergirl’ Fight Scene (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

“Supergirl” will be available to watch in the comfort of your own home starting on July 28!

The movie will be available to watch on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.

If you want an actual copy of the movie, you’ll be able to get your hands on the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD September 8.

To celebrate the release news, “Extra” has an exclusive clip about the making of the movie, in which director Craig Gillespie and composer Claudia Sarne discuss the score for the film and what Supergirl sounds like as a character.

Gillespie praises Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, saying, “There’s a warmness and kickass quality to Milly that we really want to be in the music.”

The clip features Gillespie directing Alcock in a fight scene.