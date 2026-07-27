Tim Robbins on ‘Silo’ Shocker & the One Thing He’ll Never Do Again (Exclusive)

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After his character was trapped in a deadly fire last season, Tim Robbins is officially back on “Silo.”

“Extra” spoke with Tim about keeping the big secret and getting to play a different Bernard.

Last season, his character Bernard was trapped in a deadly fire with Juliet. She survived but fans were still hoping for his return!

Tim quipped, “Everyone’s asking, ‘Oh, what happened? Are you dead?’”

Rebecca Ferguson found out that her rival was alive when reading the script for episode 4!

She said, “It’s great. It’s like little driplets of excitement when you read it, and it serves such an integral part of the story.”

Bernard is no longer one of the show’s villains after fans discover that he’s been a pawn for some shadowy figures for years!

Tim shared, “The thing I loved most was the opportunity to play a really different Bernard. Not only has he changed physically, but he’s had an entire shit of his worldview. Everything he held sacred, everything he thought was true turns out to be a lie.”

Bernard is trying to peach together the truth of who controlled his actions.

Robbins explained, “His journey is to seek redemption. If you realize that your actions were intended as virtuous, but were actually not because you had been lied to, your liberations lies in acknowledgment of your mistake.”

After such a storied career, the 67-year-old revealed the one thing he’ll never do again!

Tim is saying no to 16-18 hours. “These long hours are inhumane, and I won’t do them anymore.”