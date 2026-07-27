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On Monday, Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram to make a plea to her mom Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers.

Nancy has been missing since February after she was abducted from her Tucson home in the middle of the night.

In an Instagram video, Savannah said, “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed.”

“We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts,” Savannah shared.

Savannah and her family are offering a $1-million reward for information leading to answers about what happened to Nancy.

Seemingly addressing the kidnappers, Savannah said, “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So, I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her, tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end for all of us.”

Savannah ended her video with, “No matter where we’ve been or what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

It’s been nearly six months since Nancy disappeared, with no potential suspects.

Crime journalist Briana Whitney recently revealed what was in the first ransom note about Nancy’s disappearance.

During an appearance on the “Crime Junkie” podcast, Briana read aloud from a transcript of the note, “Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days.”

Briana then discussed the millions that were demanded in the note: “Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson.”



Along with giving two deadlines, it had been reported that $4 million in Bitcoin was first demanded and if that wasn’t met, $6 million in Bitcoin would be the cost for Nancy’s safe return.

The note continued, “If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

According to Whitney, the ransom note also included information about Nancy’s Tucson home in order to prove the note’s legitimacy.