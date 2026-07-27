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It was recently reported that “Love Island USA” couple Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen split and the “rumors are true.”

On Sunday, Nic confirmed the split on TikTok in a subscriber-only video: “I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air. We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Last week, People magazine reported that the fan-favorite couple “decided to part ways” just over a year after leaving the villa in Fiji together.

A source told the outlet, “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Just a month ago, Olandria admitted that media frenzy surrounding their private relationship “kind of creeps me out.”

She told Cosmopolitan, “I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do. Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.’ Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you?”

Carthen emphasized, “We don’t monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn’t involve a camera every two seconds. We enjoy each other’s presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other.”

The two had also been the subject of split rumors.

In another interview with Glamour, Olandria explained, “The discourse starts because we don’t share enough. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to find a happy medium in this life now.’”

On Season 7 of the reality show, Olandria was hesitant to “feel that spark" with Nic, due to his romance with Cierra Ortega.

Olandria eventually made her “own selfish decision” once Ortega was no longer in the villa.