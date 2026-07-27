Jessica Biel on ‘Matchbox: The Movie,’ Her ‘Mommy’ Car & Her Dream Ride! (Exclusive)

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Jessica Biel appeared San Diego Comic-Con 2026 to promote “Matchbox: The Movie" alongside co-stars John Cena, Teyonah Parris, Sam Richardson and Arturo Castro.

“Extra” caught up with Jessica, who spoke about what drew her to the movie, sharing, "I was really intrigued by this nostalgia, these toys being turned into an incredible action-comedy. I was excited about the comedy element. I was excited about driving the cars, working with this cast, working with Sam Hargrave, our director."

She said of her role as Aimee, “I think this character spoke to me specifically because she’s a real salt of the earth kind of person, really one of the grounded elements of the friend group, kinda, you know, helps to keep everybody together and sort of, you know, let's John's character know, 'Hey, I know you're like this cool, amazing person and doing this amazing stuff in your life right now, but you can't do everything alone."

She emphasized that “having support and having a community is important," adding, "I believe that in my life, and I believe that, you know, for everyone, so I just felt connected to that part of who she is."

Jessica also dished on the car she drives now... and what her dream car would be!

She shared, “I drive a Cadillac Escalade, which is a very cool, amazing car and I love it. But, you know, it’s like a mommy car a little bit, right? I’m driving kids to school and drop off and baseball. I love this car but I’m hoping that maybe in another part of my life, I’m driving a cooler, faster, awesome truck, muscle car. I don't know, something like that."

Jessica shares two sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, with husband Justin Timberlake.

“It’s interesting how a car can sort of really be an extension of your personality,” Biel noted.