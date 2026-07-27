James Marsden Got Emotional Suiting Up as Cyclops Again in ‘Doomsday’ (Exclusive)

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James Marsden was one of the stars on hand for the giant Marvel Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

“Extra” spoke with James, who is reprising his role as Cyclops after more than two decades in "Avengers: Doomsday."

He said, “Just this character that I played 26 years ago, coming back, suiting up again in the comic book-accurate costume, you know, unleashing the full, you know, up to 11 optic blast… It’s my childhood dream.”

As for his initial reaction to seeing the suit again, Marsden quipped, “Am I gonna fit in that?”

Marsden shared, "I got kind of emotional, actually. It was like, I hadn’t seen it in years, and of course it looks different now. So I was excited to put it back on and I was really excited that it was something the fans were gonna love, that it was the comic-accurate Cyclops."

As for the Hall H panel experience, James said, "It's an adrenaline rush like you just can't describe."

Discussing the Comic-Con crowd, James noted, “The energy in that room is off the charts. I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like that before. So it’s pretty crazy to see how passionate these fans are, and it makes us proud to deliver to them what we think they really want and they’re gonna love.”

The trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” was just released last week. Watch below!

The movie also brings the return of Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Universe as Doctor Doom instead of in his famous role as Tony Stark.