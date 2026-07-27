Television July 27, 2026
‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen & Her Dad Learn Hip-Hop Dance for Her Wedding (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at an all-new “Baylen Out Loud.”
Baylen and her dad Allen visit a dance studio to learn a father-daughter hip-hop dance for her wedding.
Baylen explains her choice for a hip-hop dance, saying, “We’re both really emotional people. I came to my head, I was like, ‘Instead of us just doing a slow dance and crying the entire time, let’s do something impactful, cool, memorable and fun.”
Tune in on Tuesday, July 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.