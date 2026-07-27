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50 Cent and Sean “Diddy” Combs' feud is alive and well!

Over the weekend, 50 took a shot at Diddy, who was reportedly sent to solitary confinement after an alleged fight in prison.

During a performance at LIV Beach in Las Vegas, 50 told the crowd, “You coulda been anywhere, you picked being here. Thank you. You coulda been anywhere… and four d*cks with Puffy in the box.”

Last week, TMZ reported that Combs and an inmate got into a physical altercation at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to the site, a fight ensued after the inmate dissed Combs.

A source told the outlet that Combs “held his own” in the alleged scuffle, which reportedly began with a push before punches were thrown.

The fight ended after prison staff got involved.

It’s unknown if Diddy is still in the SHU, but he could be facing some consequences for his involvement in the alleged fight.

A FCI Fort Dix spokesperson didn’t confirm or deny the incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

Last month, Diddy’s release date was moved up to February 23, 2028, but that could change.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

Nearly a year ago, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

After the trial, 50 released a four-part Netflix documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" about the disgraced music mogul.

50 announced the project in 2024, tweeting, “I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!”

50 Cent and Diddy have been feuding ever since 50 dropped the 2006 diss track “The Bomb,” alleging Combs was involved in the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. Combs has denied the accusation.

50 Cent has been vocal about Diddy over the years, but has defended his attacks.

Two years ago, he told People magazine, “Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years."