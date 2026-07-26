Celebrity News July 26, 2026
Emma Roberts & Cody John Exchange ‘I Dos’ in Outdoor Wedding
Emma Roberts and Cody John were married in an outdoor ceremony at a private residence in Idaho on Saturday.
DeuxMoi was first to report on the nuptials.
Vogue reveals Emma wore a white, custom-made Monique Lhuillier gown, a transparent shawl, and a long, traditional white veil.
John, who is also an actor, went with a brown suit.
Emma also reportedly broke out an archival Lhuillier dress for the post-vows celebration.
Among the guests were Emma’s superstar aunt Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder
Emma, 35, and Cody, 36, went public as lovebirds in 2022 and got engaged in 2024. At that time, Emma wrote on Instagram, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” showing off her engagement sparkler in a photo.
Roberts is the mother of Rhodes Hedlund, her 5-year-old son with ex Garrett Hedlund.