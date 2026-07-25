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Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

In a surprise announcement at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, Marvel confirmed that Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a stand-alone film to be directed by Shawn Levy.

Gosling himself talked about it onstage, saying, “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time.”

Levy, who worked with Gosling on “Star Wars: Starfighter” and directed 2024’s “Deadpool and Wolverine,” said of his star he is the “absolute sh*t.”