Movies July 25, 2026
Ryan Gosling Joins MCU as Ghost Rider — Movie Coming in 2028
Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
In a surprise announcement at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, Marvel confirmed that Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a stand-alone film to be directed by Shawn Levy.
Gosling himself talked about it onstage, saying, “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time.”
Levy, who worked with Gosling on “Star Wars: Starfighter” and directed 2024’s “Deadpool and Wolverine,” said of his star he is the “absolute sh*t.”
Levy closed with, “Let’s ride, we’ll see you in 2028,” confirming their movie's year of release.