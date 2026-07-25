‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Dr. Courtney Shah Dies at 52

Instagram

She won “Jeopardy!” an incredible seven times in 2021, even competing on the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Dr. Courtney Shah became a fan-favorite victor on the iconic game show, one whose winnings topped $100,000.

Dr. Shah, who had been battling brain cancer, died July 22 “in the comfort of her home,” her daughter, Maya Shaw, announced via CaringBridge.com.

Maya told shocked fans in a loving tribute, “I don’t know what you believe about death, but I like to think that she’s at peace now. We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.”

She went on, “Thank you for your grace in all of this. It hasn’t been easy. It will continue not to be easy. Hug your loved ones.”

According to Maya, her mom had taken great comfort during the last months of her life from watching “Jeopardy!”