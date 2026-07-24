Where the Stars Are Spending Their Vegas Summer Vacations

It’s peak vacation season and Las Vegas is the epicenter for summer fun!

You’ve got star-studded day-clubs, incredible new restaurants, and one-of-a-kind experiences you’ll only find in Las Vegas.

If you want to soak up the sun and hit a celebrity favorite, check out TAO Beach inside the Venetian, which has lush tropical vibes, VIP cabanas, private plunge pools, and world-class DJs like Zedd!

Martin Garrix and the Chainsmokers are also bringing the heat and hits at Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan and Encore Beach Club respectively.

If you wanna step away from reality, check out Area 15, the new interstellar arc which trusts people into a virtual sci-fi adventure.

For those with a sweet tooth, you can visit the Museum of Ice Creams which allows people to explore vibrant exhibits and sample sweet treats.

With some cutting-edge technology, “The Wizard of Oz” is reimagined inside Sphere, so you feel like you’re stepping directly into Oz!

Sphere is also where the Backstreet Boys are performing their “Into the Millennium” residency. The boy band just kicked off their final summer dates last weekend. They still have 18 shows left and will bid farewell to the residency on August 29, so don’t miss it.

For all the foodies out there, sit down for dinner with some Caribbean flavors at Kwami Onwuachi’s restaurant Maroon, which is located inside Sahara.

Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Gabriela Camara is bringing the vibrant flavors of Mexico with her signature restaurant Cantina Contramar.