On Friday, Olympian Simone Biles took to Instagram to share some health news.

Along with a pic of herself in a hospital gown with her husband Jonathan Owens by her side.

She wrote, “His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure.”

Instagram

“I woke up singing bossman slow ’talk my sh*t,” Biles added without revealing any specifics about her procedure.

The post comes just a month after she revealed that she was on bed rest after “almost dying.”

In June, she wrote on her Instagram Story with a pic of her wrist full of patient wristbands, “I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week.”

Instagram

Simone went on, “This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan [Owens] was in Indy for practices.”