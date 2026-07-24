Chesterfield Township Police Dep / MEGA

Earlier this month, it was reported that Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Mathers had attempted suicide and was rushed to the hospital.

Now, TMZ has obtained police bodycam footage of Mathers strapped to a gurney outside her home.

In the video, Mathers is seen yelling profanities at police and paramedics before being put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

At one point, Mathers is seen aiming insults at someone inside of the home, calling them a “pr*ck” and a “dopehead.” She yells, “Sue… get that f**king pr*ck out of my house.”

At the end of the video, a police officer is being photographed after allegedly being bitten by Mathers.

As an officer is photographing her arms, he comments, “Oh, man, you got a lot of bloody fingerprints all over.”

Earlier in the video, the female officer is seen looking at her arm, telling another officer, “She’s getting tired, so she bit me.”

The male officer asks the female officer, “Where did she bite you?” Showing the area, she responds, “On my arm right here.”

Following the incident, Mathers was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

In a police report, obtained by the outlet, it was revealed that Mathers was tasered after biting the officer.

The report noted that Mathers was “irate and combative” when cops showed up to her Michigan home.

According to TMZ, someone called 911 from Kim’s home in Chesterfield Township in Michigan to report a “suicide attempt."

TMZ posted audio with emergency dispatch, saying, “Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding.”

The call goes on, “She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller... Kim Mathers.”

The dispatcher then says, “She’s unconscious now. The caller was able to remove it.”

A Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by TMZ stated that Scott was rushed to the hospital on Saturday with a “hemorrhage or laceration” that caused heavy and uncontrolled bleeding.