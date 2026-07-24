Kevin Hart Jokes He Actually Felt Cooler Around Young ‘72 Hours’ Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Alan Markfield/Netflix

Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez, Mason Gooding and Kam Patterson chatted with “Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli aboard a yacht in Miami about their new comedy “72 Hours.”

Kevin talked about the generation-gap comedy, insisting his sense of cool wasn’t diminished around his younger co-stars!

He explained, “I feel cooler when I’m around them because when you realize, like, just the dressing attached to this generation… A lot of risks being taken with these younger guys, you know, not to my liking.”

Marcello shared his two cents, saying, “I think one of the major pillars of getting older is being a little delusional.”

In all seriousness, Marcello was drawn to the project because of Hart, saying, “I just wanted to be around him. I wanted to see, you know, how he works, his work ethic. The way he does a scene… I did learn a lot from him.”

While he didn’t want to admit this, Marcello noted that his work ethic changed “after spending a couple of months with Kevin Hart.”

While “72 Hours" does focus on “the gap between the generation of today and the older generation,” the “dope thing” about the movie is that it is “really trying to take the space out of the gap,” according to Hart.

Hart stressed the importance of embrace, understand, and know the new generation. He said, “I think that’s what the older generation needs to do more of.”

Praising Gen Z, Hart said, “This younger generation has found new ways to break ground… find new levels of success in entertainment, especially within comedy, whether it’s stand-up, whether it’s [being an] influencer, whether it’s streaming.”

In the movie, Mason is seen showing off his shirtless body and displaying his eight-pack abs!

Hart joked, “I tried to get those scenes cut out.”

“The crazy thing about Mason’s sensitivity, you can’t joke about it because he’s coming from such a genuine place,” Kevin added about Mason, who he called “a genuine good soul.”

Mason is the emotional anchor in the film, encouraging others to express their feelings and embrace safe spaces.

Kevin emphasized, “I think being secure enough to voice that at today’s time is pretty dope.”