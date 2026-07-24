Diddy Sent to Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Fight (Report)

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Things reportedly got physical between Sean “Diddy” Combs and a fellow inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

TMZ reports Combs and the inmate got into a physical altercation that landed the rap mogul in solitary confinement.

According to the site, a fight ensued after the inmate dissed Combs.

A source told the outlet that Combs “held his own” in the alleged scuffle, which reportedly began with a push before punches were thrown.

The fight ended after prison staff got involved.

It’s unknown if Diddy is still in the SHU, but he could be facing some consequences for his involvement in the alleged fight.

A FCI Fort Dix spokesperson didn’t confirm or deny the incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

Last month, Diddy’s release date was moved up to February 23, 2028, but that could change.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.