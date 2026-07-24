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Days ago, Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann made a bold statement that the internet would “f**king crumble” when she revealed more about his split from Bunnie Xo.

On Friday, Bunnie Xo reacted to Bailee Ann’s comments after a fan asked on TikTok.

In the comments of one of her videos, Bunnie said, “Nothing to clear up. She didn’t say anything lol ppl just wanna run with a narrative.”

Defusing any possibility of family drama, Bunnie Xo added, “Love my baby forever.”

A week ago, Bailee Ann had everyone talking while defending her dad against haters.

She said, “Don’t y’all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I’m so done.”

“Get the f**k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that sh*t. I don’t care,” Bailee stressed. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Bailee insisted that cheating didn’t play a role in the breakup.

She noted, “Y’all have no f**king idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f**king wait. Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth.”

“It’s not a difference in f**king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f**king even,” Bailee exclaimed. “I’m for real so done.”

A few weeks ago, Bailee slammed those who were invested “in a very clearly private family matter.”

Along with saying that she was “disgusted,” she pointed out, “Worry ’bout your house — not mine.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have since settled their divorce.

As part of the agreement, Jelly Roll will give a one-time lump sum to Bunnie, but the amount remains confidential. They have agreed to divvy up things like an aircraft, cars, home, and IPs.

According to the site, the agreement prohibits either party from bashing each other.

In May, Jelly Roll filed for divorce after nine years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”