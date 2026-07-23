Partners July 23, 2026
Win It! A Pair of Tickets to ‘DWTS’ Con
Calling all “Dancing with the Stars” fans!
“Extra” is giving a pair of tickets with Desert Glam VIP upgrades to “DWTS” Con, which runs from July 31-August 2, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs. Enter below for your chance to win!
Airline tickets and hotel stays are not included.
The giveaway closes on Friday, July 24, at 3:30 p.m. PST.
“Extra’s” Derek Hough recently spoke with Sharna Burgess and Sasha Farber, who revealed what to expect.
It’s not like any regular convention, as fans will get more interactive experiences with the pro dancers.
Sasha told fans they will “get to meet and greet with your favorite stars.”
For more, visit DWTSCon.com!
Form expires on July 24, 2026.