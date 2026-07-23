‘Star Trek’: Paul Wesley Talks Beginnings of Spock & Kirk’s Relationship (Exclusive)

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The crew of the Starship Enterprise is back for an even stranger new mission, landing them on a prehistoric planet inhabited by dinosaurs!

“Strange New Worlds,” a prequel to the original 1960s “Star Trek,” will also give Trekkies a look at the beginning of sci-fi’s ultimate bromance, between a young James T. Kirk and Mr. Spock.

“Extra” chatted with Paul Wesley, Rebecca Romijn and all the cast about what’s in store.

Paul shared, “We wanna see the genesis of Kirk. We wanna see the evolution of this character and then, you know, my relationship with Spock is one of the most important relationships ever.”

Rebecca spoke about dinosaurs being part of the plotline and revealed, “We actually got to work opposite an actual puppet from ‘Jurassic Park.’”

Melissa Navia shared her reaction to the storyline, saying, “When they said we were gonna have dinosaurs, I said, ‘Oh, of course. Naturally, cause we haven't done that yet.’”

Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that dinosaurs added “just another layer of insanity” to the already “crazy” show.

Season 4 will also see the crew embark on their strangest adventure yet… they’re doing puppets!

Of their characters transforming into puppets, Anson Mount said, “It’s nothing I ever thought I would ever see. There are these strange moments in your career, like the first time I was animated… and this was just bizarre.”

Christina Chong chimed in, “Oh, my God, seeing our puppets for the first time was insane.”

While Jess Bush called it a “pinch-me moment,” Celia Rose Gooding was “geeking out hard.”