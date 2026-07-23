Kylie Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Family’ After Wedding to Travis Kelce

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Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce is gushing about the star-studded affair.

On her podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” Kylie said, "Congratulations to Tay and Trav. It was absolutely magical. I’m so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly.”

She went on, “It was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time.”

Taylor and Travis have been together since summer of 2023.

Kylie wasn’t going to spill much about the wedding.

She explained, “Anything else, you can check in with Taylor and Travis about. Because any of the details that they want to share, they can share. But otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

In April, Kylie was bombarded with questions about Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

She told her listeners, “To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s f**king telling you anything. I don’t have any details.”

Kylie’s husband and Travis’ older brother Jason recently confirmed that the Chiefs tight end did sing with his superstar wife at the wedding.

In an interview on the “Ross Tucker Football” podcast, Jason told Tucker, “Trav has always been able to carry a tune… Obviously, it paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay.”

A few weeks ago, Jason told a fan at the American Century Championship that his brother’s wedding was “great,” and called it a “good time.”

One spectator asked if he drank more or less than 15 beers at the nuptials and Jason replied, “Way over.”

Jason served as Travis’ best man, while Taylor’s brother Austin was her man of honor.

Jason and Kylie’s daughters also served as flower girls.