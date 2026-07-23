Korn Rocker Jonathan Davis Quietly Marries Brittany Parisi in Beachside Wedding

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is a married man!

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Davis tied the knot with jewelry designer Brittany Parisi earlier this month, but didn’t share the news until now.

People magazine reports the couple wed at The Neighborhood Church of Palos Verdes on July 3.

In a statement, they told People magazine, “Our wedding was a perfect fairy tale. We will never forget it.”

Brittany walked down the aisle to Richard Wagner’s song “Bridal Chorus.”

For their special day, the couple opted for Ashton Michael looks.

Of Brittany’s gown, Michael told the outlet, “Draped silk taffeta over the structural basque waist bodice, we wanted to create a softer second layer to highlight the harmonious duality between restraint and romantic worlds. Siren meets midcentury.”

The wedding, which was inspired by Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus,” was attended by 80 guests, including his bandmates James “Munky” Shaffer, Brian Welch, Ra Diaz, and Ray Luzier.

Last year, Davis proposed to Brittany in front of the painting after six years together.

She recalled, “We had the sweetest little room overlooking a magical, lit-up carousel. I was already on cloud nine — sitting in the sun with my coffee, my gelato, and my rock star boyfriend — when he surprised me with a trip to a museum I’d always dreamed of visiting: the Uffizi Gallery.”

Parisi added, “I’ve always been obsessed with my Italian heritage and the history of the Medici family, who commissioned Botticelli to create some of my favorite paintings. So when we stopped in front of ‘The Birth of Venus’ and I looked over to see Jon down on one knee asking me to marry him, it honestly felt like a dream. I can’t imagine a more thoughtful or more perfect proposal.”

As for their future together, Jonathan stressed the importance of “rediscovering the world with my best friend,” while Brittany noted, “Making my husband happy, and taking care of him every day!”