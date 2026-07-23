Josh Duhamel Talks Being Girl Dad & Sons’ Reactions to New Baby (Exclusive)

Josh Duhamel is back on the promo train after welcoming his baby girl Rocca.

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“Extra” spoke to Josh and his co-star Minka Kelly about the second season of “Ransom Canyon,” as well as his life as a girl dad.

Josh gushed about his little one, “She’s still 2 months so she’s just sort of developing that curiosity… She smiled at me finally.”

Josh is also a dad to sons Axel, 12, and Shepherd, 2.

Duhamel noted, “Axel’s more into like Shepherd’s age when he can play with them. He’s like, ‘Oh, cute. Look at the baby.’ Shepherd’s like, ‘I was the baby. Now you’re the baby. I didn’t mean to accidentally kick you in the head as I cry.’ He does love her and he’s very sweet but you can tell there’s a little bit of, you know, I don’t know, jealousy.”

Josh and his family live in North Dakota for half the year and have a “sort of a ranch lifestyle.”

He explained, “I’m constantly fixing something or I’m on my tractor… taking care of the property.”

As a result, it was easy to relate to his “Ransom Canyon” character Staten since he also wants to pass down the cabin to his kids. Josh said, “I want them to pass it down to their kids and I want this to be in the family forever.”

Josh talked about how Staten is an “old-school dude” who probably hasn’t done enough work on himself, but he has “good intentions.”

Duhamel quipped, “He probably hasn’t been to therapy as much as he should.”

As for “Ransom Canyon” Season 2, Josh quipped that Minka’s character Quinn “wasn’t pining for [Staten] as much as [he] thought.”

He went on, “The six months she was gone, I figured she’d come back, ready to, you know, apologize for all of her, you know, mistakes and everything else. Turns out that didn’t happen.”

Minka added, “She goes to New York and she’s living this new fun exciting life… and she meets someone else and it’s easy to romanticize something new and fresh.”

Kelly reflected on how the heart always brings you home and learning that the grass is not always greener.

She emphasized, “It’s hard to walk away from that much history… It feels like home… and she comes home, not only to this location, but also this person and it’s easy, out of sight, out of mind, when she’s in New York, but then when she sees [Staten] again, she’s like ‘Oh, gosh, wow.’ Even this creature that shows up, that’s supposed to be, you know, greener grass… is just not the case.”

As for going home, Minka revealed that Quinn is “looking for things to just feel right.”