Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Morning Show’ Season 5 Will Be Its Last

Erin Simkin/Apple TV

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV series “The Morning Show” will be ending after its fifth season.

In a statement, Aniston, who is also an executive producer, said, “From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for ‘The Morning Show,’ and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor. It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers, and crew. We’ve become such a family and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

The final season will air in 2027, but no official date has been announced.

Reese is an executive producer as well. She added, “The past nine years producing and acting in ‘The Morning Show’ have been the honor of a lifetime. This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

Jennifer and Reese are currently filming the fifth season with the cast, which includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, along with new additions Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan.