Ice-T Is ‘SVU’ Co-Star Mariska Hargitay’s Biggest Fan: 'So Proud’ (Exclusive)

Getty

We’ve been watching Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay together on “Law & Order: SVU” for 26 years, and on September 14, we’ll be watching when she takes that Emmys stage to host!

“Extra” spoke with Ice-T, who reacted to Mariska having quite a run recently.

Along with being named Emmys host, Mariska made her Broadway debut, was seen courtside during the NBA finals cheering on the Knicks with Taylor Swift, and scored an invite to Taylor's wedding.

Ice-T said, “Mariska is everywhere… She’s doing Broadway. She became a part of the Knicks. Next thing I heard, she’s hosting the Emmys… That’s my girl. I’m so proud of her.”

They’ll be back for more “SVU” in the fall. Ice-T dished, “We start filming, end of July, Season 28. Longest-running television show in history. Mariska is the longest-running actress in television history. I’m the longest-running actor in history.”

He joked, “I always tell Mariska, ‘In my life, I have four women. I have my oldest daughter, I have Chanel, I have Coco, and I have Mariska.’ I’ve made more money with Mariska. There’s a bond right there. I love her to death.”

Right now, Ice is growing his business empire, launching his new streaming OG Network with business partner Big Court.

He said, “It’s a simple concept. We have content. You give us content. You have the show. We put on commercials and you split ad revenue.”

Ice-T is also dropping his first album in 20 years, calling it “the best album I’ve ever done.”