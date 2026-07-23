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“Glee” alum Becca Tobin is a mom for the second time!

Tobin and husband Zach Martin welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

Becca broke the news on her “The LadyGang” podcast.

According to Becca, their daughter Meyer June Martin is “good,” but staying in the NICU since she arrived 5 weeks early.

She said, “My daughter decided to make an early entrance into the world. She’s here.”

Becca revealed that their surrogate had to be induced early, due to preeclampsia, which is a “pretty dangerous thing.”

Tobin elaborated, “The doctor was like, ‘You know what? At this point, the baby is cooked pretty nicely. She was supposed to be born August 26, and she was born July 19.”

Meyer weighed 5 lbs., 9 oz. at the time of her birth.

Becca and Zach are parents to son Ford, 4.

In April, Becca announced that she was expanding her family.

In an Instagram video, Becca called her friend Megan to tell her that she bought Bobbie formula, asking, “Is this something that you’ve used before? I’m a little nervous to try it.”

Once Megan registered what was happening, she laughed, responding, “Oh, my God! Are you having another baby?”

Becca confirmed, “We’re having another baby!”