Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Ask Court to Remove His Widow as Estate Administrator

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Six years after Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer, his family is taking his widow Taylor Simone Ledward to court.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, Boseman’s brothers Kevin and Derrick Boseman accuse Taylor of mismanaging the “Black Panther” star’s estate and are requesting her removal as the estate administrator.

According to the Boseman brothers, Taylor has not properly distributed estate assets to the family.

Referencing their parents Leroy and Carolyn, the docs state, “She [Ledward] continues to exercise complete control over his estate without input from Leroy and Carolyn.”

Based on the docs, Ledward is entitled to 50% of the assets since Chadwick didn’t have a will when he died. Chadwick’s parents are supposed to be entitled to 25%.

The filing noted that a court had supposedly issued a “Final Order” four years ago, instructing Ledward to distribute estate assets, including $40,000 from an insurance policy, to Carolyn, but that hasn’t happened.

The court docs also bring attention to additional assets, including “royalties and residuals, image and intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed bank account at CNB, and other personal property.”

According to the papers, there are also several things that have been unaccounted for, like “numerous residual payments from SAG-AFTRA dating between 2020 and the present” as well as Chadwick’s unclaimed personal property, which has not been distributed.

While they say that Ledward “continues to profit from Decedent’s fame,” Kevin and Derrick insisted that she has “blocked” his family from “pursuing lucrative business opportunities that might benefit Decedent’s elderly parents.”

Kevin and Derrick claim that Ledward’s “lack of transparency creates the appearance that she is concealing assets from Decedent’s family and from the Court.”

In place of Taylor, Kevin and Derrick would like professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be appointed as the estate’s administrator.