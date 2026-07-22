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William Shatner, 95, is opening up about his health.

In the new issue of People magazine, William revealed that he was fighting cancer at the same time as his daughter Melanie.

In 2023, Shatner was diagnosed with stage IV malignant melanoma, which had spread to his lungs and brain.

His diagnosis came after discovering a lump on his cheek, which was eventually surgically removed.

After removing the tumor, he underwent two years of immunotherapy to fight the cancer that had spread.

William said, “They said, ‘You got cancer. If you came in later, you would have been dead.’ See? That’s my life. I think the universe is taking care of me.”

In 2022, his daughter was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer after finding a lump on her chest and going in for mammogram.

Melanie recalled, “I remember vividly thinking, ‘I don’t have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time.’”

Both have been cancer-free for nearly two years.

William’s battle with cancer has changed his outlook on life.

He explained, “I’m thinking of the miracle of a hummingbird, and of my dog taking a ball, and my children. I’m aware of the magic of it all.”

Due to their experience, William and Melanie are launching a weekly podcast called “No Time but Now,” where they chat with medical experts and survivors.

He emphasized, “It’s easy for us in this lovely home to say, ‘Make your life meaningful.’ It’s much more difficult to be poverty-stricken and wonder how you’re going to get through it. I’ve been there. But it’s also possible to endure that and be aware of the beauty around you.”

Melanie added, “[Overcoming cancer] changed my life. I’m not so afraid anymore, and there’s so much freedom and joy.”

Last year, William broke his silence about his health after hospitalization reports.

He took to social media to post a pic with the words, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

It had been reported that Shatner suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital.

Shatner’s agent Harry Gold told TMZ that Shatner was dealing with some blood sugar issues.

According to Gold, William was “fine” and already back home after the brief hospital stay.