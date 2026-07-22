Why Ken Jeong Stayed on the Boat While Rei Ami Swam with Sharks! (Exclusive)

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“KPop Demon Hunters” stars Ken Jeong and Rei Ami are getting up close and personal with the world’s most fearsome apex predators on Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “K-Pop Shark Heroes.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Ken and Rei Ami, who live to tell the tale.

While Rei Ami was swimming with hammerhead sharks without a cage, Ken was watching from the safety of the boat.

Ken called Rei Ami a “true Kpop shark hero,” adding, “She is amazing and very inspiring.”

Jeong joked that he suffers from “crippling anxiety” so it was important for him to watch from afar.

Looking back on the experience, Rei Ami shared, “Witnessing them in their beauty and magnificence and sheer power. Yes, these apex predators have the power to kill you and destroy you, but they don’t.”

Ken jokingly said that the sharks went up to Rei Ami to congratulate her on her Oscar win, but it was “cut” from the episode.