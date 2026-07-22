‘The Slippery’ Podcast Aims to Tell ‘Extraordinary’ True Crime Stories & Expose Fraudsters

The gripping new podcast “The Slippery” is covering some compelling true crime stories and pulling back the curtain on scammers, scandals, and schemes!

“Extra” spoke with veteran investigative crime journalists Scott Eldridge and Nancy Moscatiello, who famously brought us the story about cancer con artist Amanda Riley in the “Scamanda” podcast and docuseries.

Scott noted, “Because of our history in working these cases, we get interviews and access to investigators, lawyers, victims, family members who take us inside the scam and relive it for us.”

The podcast revisits the disappearance of Sherri Papini, who made headlines for claiming she was kidnapped by two women while she was hiding out with an ex-boyfriend. She was eventually busted and sent to prison.

Last year, Sherri released a book about her disappearance.

Nancy weighed in, saying, “She puts out a book talking about ‘I’m sorry. I really didn’t lie. It was my ex-fiancé…’ It’s, like, out of the blue. She’s flipping it on its head to sell books. I was just so disgusted by that.”

On “The Slippery,” fans will be shocked by the story of convicted rapist and Max Factor heir Andrew Luster, who is set for early parole.

Nancy shared, “We spoke to one of the victims because he’s getting out.”

With the weekly podcast, Scott and Nancy aim to “tell stories that are extraordinary,” as well take down fraudsters!